Davenport Community School District will release updated Return to Learn plan Friday afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District will release its updated Return to Learn plan to students and parents Friday afternoon, Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski told TV6.

The school district had planned to utilize full online learning for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 24, but Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds threw a curveball in those plans last week when she announced that 50% of learning would have to be in the classroom.

Kobylski said that they always had an onsite model in place, adding they just had to speed up the development and make sure they are ready to start on the first day of school.

“So, our plan right now is to have our students come to school 50% of the time on Aug. 24,” he said. “Fifty percent they will be in the classroom with their teacher, half the density of a class. So instead of 24 students, there will be 12. And then the other 5 days of a 10-day cycle they will be working online with their teachers.”

The school days will start differently, Kobylski said. Parents will be asked to take their child’s temperature before they ride the bus.

There will be assigned seating on buses. They will have to wear a mask on the bus. When they get to school, they will have to continue wearing the mask. They will only be allowed to take their mask off when they can socially distance beyond six feet.

Staff will be required to have either a face shield or a mask. Desks are going to be in rows, and will all face the front of the room to make sure everyone is pointed in the same direction. There also will be arrows in the hallway which ways students can walk, very similar to grocery stores.

The school district will be applying for a waiver to allow them the ability for full online learning if the cases of coronavirus continue to rise. The governor’s office has said the waiver process will not be in place until Aug. 1.

Kobylski will be presenting the updated plan and the waiver option to the school board at their meeting on Monday.

