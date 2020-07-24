Davenport Man on Food Network
Yo Phelps reflects on "Worst Cooks In America"
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Yo Phelps was welcomed on PSL to reflect on his journey as a competitor on the popular Food Network cable channel’s show “Worst Cooks in America”. He made it through three episodes, started an infamous kitchen fire, and was an all-around hilarious participant.
When Johannes Phelps is not cooking (which he usually DOESN’T because the kids won’t eat his food), he’s a realtor in the Quad Cities. The video segment/interview features his story and clips from his stint on the reality competition show.
