Davenport Man on Food Network

Yo Phelps reflects on "Worst Cooks In America"
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Yo Phelps was welcomed on PSL to reflect on his journey as a competitor on the popular Food Network cable channel’s show “Worst Cooks in America”. He made it through three episodes, started an infamous kitchen fire, and was an all-around hilarious participant.

When Johannes Phelps is not cooking (which he usually DOESN’T because the kids won’t eat his food), he’s a realtor in the Quad Cities. The video segment/interview features his story and clips from his stint on the reality competition show.

Here we go! Episode 3! Who is ready to watch some crazies in in the kitchen?

Posted by Johannes Phelps on Sunday, July 5, 2020

