Descubre with Montse: “We have to be about us,” Answering questions about COVID-19 with an epidemiologist

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Montse Ricossa: From TV6 News, it’s Descubre with Montse, I’m Montse Ricossa. Descubre means “discover” and I’m here to help you discover more about different and diverse topics in the United States. Welcome to Descubre with Montse’s 11th episode, “Answering questions about COVID-19 with an epidemiologist.”

Today is Friday, July 24th. It’s now been nearly 7 months since we first heard of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. As of Friday morning, there are over 15.5 million positive cases and 633-thousand deaths worldwide. In the United States, there are over 4 million positive cases, 1.23 million recoveries, and 147,000 deaths.

I sat down virtually with Dr. Rebecca Heick who is an epidemiologist, someone who studies the control of disease or injury patterns in human populations, about how we’ve seen COVID-19 change since we first saw it in January, and what we can expect for the future.

Montse Ricossa: Hi, Dr. Heick?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: Can you hear me?

Montse Ricossa: I can hear you now, yes. How are you?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: I’m good, how are you?

Montse Ricossa: Well, thank you so much for joining me. I appreciate it. How have you seen this pandemic change since we first started in January?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: I think that one of the big things that we’ve seen really start to shift since January is not just that it’s really become truly a pandemic with, you know, so many continents affected and so many countries affected. But I think that this pandemic has really challenged every country on multiple levels. When we think about pandemics I think it’s been kind of a surprise for a lot of people, how unpredictable, it is, and how rapidly the science of what we understand about it changes, which I think is really difficult for people. Oftentimes people see science as this very consistent. We have the answers, we know what to tell people, we know what to do about it. But the reality is that science is always changing. It’s continually developing and we’re always questioning what we think we know to ask new questions to try to reaffirm what we think we know and this particular pandemic this SARS COV-2 virus has really presented itself as a challenge in that regard because there’s so much we don’t know. And it feels as though for every question we answer, generate two or three more that we don’t have answers to, you know, and we’ve learned a lot about what will and won’t work with this particular virus that’s been one of the big things is that we’ve come to realize that there is no easy fix for this. You know, we don’t have a solid treatment that can be used for everyone. We don’t have a lot of answers about what treatments might be best. And how do we get those out to the people that need them? And so that’s really in a lot of ways it’s pushed us back towards kind of the basics of public health and infection control really. So that’s what we’re seeing with physical distancing sheltering in place stay at home orders. The use of masks increased hand hygiene. Those are all very basic kinds of interventions that we saw 100 years ago with the 1918/1919 influenza pandemic. And in some ways, this has resembled that response, more than it has our response to things like Ebola, or other influenza pandemics the smaller ones we’ve had since then.

Montse Ricossa: Is this something that you think the United States and the country were prepared for since you said this resembles something we saw 100 years ago? Did we learn from our mistakes back then?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: I wish, I desperately wish that I could say I felt like we were well prepared for this. The reality is we were not. And I think that that’s become really evident in our response, and in the fact that we are well over 100,000 fatalities from this now. That we have surpassed, you know, the 2 million mark for cases. You know that all of those things are happening. And that we’re seeing huge resurgences in various parts of the country. I think that’s a really clear demonstration that we were not well prepared for this and the lag in testing. You know, we had a warning back in January that we needed to be stepping up. The World Health Organization was saying every country needs to be on alert, we need to be moving on testing resources, and those things didn’t happen. And I think the other thing that’s been a really big flag at least for me in terms of our lack of preparedness has been that there hasn’t been a cohesive message coming from federal leadership. And that is part of what fed into the panic that we saw very early on- was that lack of consistent messaging coming out of, you know, Washington DC and some of our big federal agencies and sadly I don’t feel like that’s gotten a lot better. And, you know, a well-prepared nation has its pandemic response team, they have a protocol, they have a system in place. They have messaging resources that can be rapidly tailored so that a consistent message is being put out. And we have resources that can be tapped right away, to help with people who are in quarantine or isolation to help states, respond more quickly if they need to shut down businesses or county or put in a statewide order of some kind. And we just haven’t seen that happen, unfortunately. My hope is that we are learning a lot of those lessons now, even though we didn’t learn them before. And that we will come through this process, stronger and better prepared. Because there will be future pandemics. That’s pretty much a given at this point. And, you know, so my hope is that we can take away some really valuable lessons that will allow us to really set those practices and protocols and get those teams in place now so that we’re ready to really rapidly and appropriately respond in the future.

Montse Ricossa: We’ve seen the United States pretty much completely reopen some states earlier than others like I was fully reopened weeks before Illinois even partially reopened. How is that changing, you know infection rates, and the differences just between a state border?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: So, there actually was a study that was put out early June, mid-June that compared Rock Island County and Scott County, because they’re Of course right across the river from one another but under very different protocols. And it was interesting to see this data was published in JAMA, I believe, and it compared what their infection rates look like in those types of things and obviously the differences were pretty stark. Given that, the processes in the two states were entirely different. And I think that what we see is that there again we kind of go back to that content, consistent messaging and support coming out of a single team at the federal level saying this is what states need to be doing. But when we say each state can kind of make its own decisions and we have such a diversity of processes, you will have Illinois that has this very strict evidence-based regional phased plan that is working well it’s doing what it was built to do. We have a state like Illinois and then we have across the river where people go back and forth all the time for work in business and all of those things, a state where we were never really truly shut down here. You know things slowed down, but they didn’t shut down over here as we saw in other places, or California that had really rigid lockdowns and you know is implementing masking rules and those types of things. And I think when you have that kind of inconsistency people continue to go back and forth between those environments and I think it creates confusion. Because if I live in Illinois, for example, but I work in Iowa, and the rules are different over here. I come over here and maybe I decide I’m gonna go to the grocery store before I go. Well, in Illinois, you know, I may need to mask up before I can go and do that. But in Iowa, I can do that if I want, but people may look at me strangely because it’s not anywhere near as common. We know that a lot of people, as soon as Scott County, and our other kind of bordering counties started to reopen in terms of restaurants and that type of thing. People cross the river from Illinois, to come over here to eat or go out and socialize. And when we see that type of activity occurring. It really reinforces that lack of consistency. And we know that those indoor spaces in particular places where lots of people gather socially. Those are risky. And I think that that has been an issue for us. Because people move from, you know, their, you know home county or home state where things are quieter because things are still shut down to an area where it’s more open, And they could potentially be exposed, you know, Scott County was on the Hot we still are on the high end of case counts really all along. And I believe the numbers I saw earlier today were number one. Today I believe in the state of Iowa, for new cases in the last 24 hours, which is unbelievably disappointing. But you know when people travel into a high incidence place from a place where there’s not as much transmission, their risk of taking it back home is a lot higher. And so it really blurs those lines and increases risk in some of those lower-risk environments.

Vacationing:

Montse Ricossa: Because I’m what I’m seeing on social media, a ton of my friends and family are crossing state lines to go on their summer vacation still even amid a pandemic. Is that part of the issue, do you think?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: I think it depends on how you travel. I’ll be really frank with you, my family and I just returned on Wednesday from a vacation out west. But in preparing to travel. Since we’ve had reservations, we had a cabin in the mountains. So very physically isolated once we got there. No neighbors. I was just the four of us: myself, my husband, and our two kids. We didn’t travel with anybody or meet anybody there. And we’ve had that reservation since September, and we’ve been debating since all of this started on whether or not we should go. Starting early April, I started monitoring, not just what was happening in the state we were traveling to, but, in every state between here and there, knowing that it’s a 1,500-mile drive, so we did not fly. So right there we’ve started to control our risk because we’re in our vehicle. We’re stopping only for fuel for a rest area. We carried our own food in a cooler in the back of the truck. So we weren’t having those other exposures. The hotels we stayed at when we traveled, I had checked to see that those hotel chains had new disinfection procedures in place. We stayed at Hampton Inns on the there at every one of those, our door was sealed after it was the room was disinfected to show that no one else had entered since then. There were disinfection wraps on remote controls and phones, all of those things. The only housekeeping, we only stayed one night but if you’d stayed multiple nights, housekeeping was customized, so if you needed towels, you could call and they would set them at your door. Or you could request for housekeeping so that there was less traffic in and out of your space while you were there. So those are the types of things, so you know what circumstance, you’re going to be staying in. I was also watching really closely to see what infection rate looks like in those areas, to be sure that we weren’t putting ourselves in a higher risk situation than we needed to. I was watching testing resources, hospital resources in those spaces that entire time right up until we left. And once we arrived at our cabin we went grocery shopping, and then kind of retreated back to it. We spent time in the National Parks. The National Park System has implemented very strict guidelines on masking, social distancing, they’re monitoring how many people are in and out of an enclosed space. And we knew all those things before we left. So when we vacationed this year, we stepped in to ensure that we had a solid plan that kept our risk as low as possible. And we were actually, I told my husband we got home, during the time that we were gone, we were never in a situation that I would consider any more than very minimal risk. We spent 99% of our time outdoors away from other people. And always had masks in our pockets in case we needed them. You know, if we got into a crowd somewhere. And so there are safe ways to travel. You just have to really plan ahead for it. I think that’s a big thing. And if you’re meeting other people that are not you know part of your household when you travel, that raises the risk. It does because you don’t know about the area that they’ve come from, and what transmission risk is like there. So I think if you’re going to travel you need to do so with knowledge of everything that’s going on and with an understanding of what that means for your risk. I’ve discouraged people from going to potentially crowded beaches. You know, I tell people if this is the year you thought about Disney, I would not do that this year! I wouldn’t go to big resorts. You know I discourage people from going to a lot of the water parks and stuff because the water isn’t a risk, but the people around the water are a risk because you’re in close contact with them. Oftentimes for extended periods. Well, you don’t know if they’re asymptomatic or if they may be symptomatic tomorrow. And there’ll be no way for you to know that unless the resort put something out because they’ve been notified that there had been a case. And so, knowing who you’ve been around in case something does happen, becomes part of that you have to be responsible. On my Your Friendly Neighborhood Epidemiologist page, about six weeks ago or so I actually made a post the kind of laid out how to look at the vacation risks that might be present for you or your family, and decide if you should travel or not. Because I think it’s important you know? I don’t think we all need to stay home and locked up. We just really have to be careful. And look at risk reduction the entire time you know we didn’t leave the cabin without a mask and hand sanitizer. We carried our own water everywhere. Not once on vacation did we eat in a restaurant. We did carry out a couple of times but we did not eat in a restaurant. We cooked our own meals and you know doing all of those things that we would even have done here at home, wearing masks into the grocery store and all of that kind of stuff.

Going back to school:

Montse Ricossa: Once summer is over. It’s now the school season, and a lot of schools are starting to layout their return to learn plans. With how we are now, and that’s what administrators seem to be basing their guidelines off of, what is your professional opinion on returning to school either hybrid or remote or what is, what do you think about all of that?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: I really think that a hybrid approach is optimal for us this fall. And I think that you know, K-12 and I think that college level and I think kind of across the board, a hybrid model is the best approach. I think we can all agree especially Kindergarten through 12th grade, you know, our kids need to be in that environment. It’s healthy for them, mentally, you know academically, it’s better for them. But I think that the hybrid model and a lot of districts are looking at like, you know, they would split kind of the schools so that there’d be like an A-day and a B-day. So, you know, kids would go on a and then B and it would just flip back and forth all the time. And what that does is it de-densified our classrooms, so it cuts the numbers. And in doing so, we’re allowed to better social distance in those spaces which is excellent because we know that physical distancing is very effective at reducing transmission. It also allows us a little closer control over knowing who was in those various spaces throughout the day, so if you get a positive case, you know who it is that was in the room. Who the teacher was, if there were, you know, educational aides in the classroom what other students were present, those types of things. And then I think it really has to be every set of interventions we do for this pandemic, there is no one. If only there is no one magic bullet for any of this. I wish desperately that there was but there is not. And so what that requires of us is that we layer our interventions. And so what that means I tell people to think of it, kind of like making lasagna right? So the best was on you ever ate is the one that had lots of layers. And the same is true of prevention interventions for the pandemic. The richer it is in terms of layers, the better “flavor” it gives us in terms of prevention. So, we talk about physical distancing masking or face shields, in all circumstances that we can is another great layer. Obviously, hand hygiene is huge. You know when I think about especially younger kids, hand hygiene is a challenge. But you know it’s just something that, you know, parents can be working on just like masking. Parents can be working with their kids and trying different kinds of masks to see what fits well, increasing the time each day. That way children, maybe you’re wearing a mask so that if they do need that when they return to school, it’s not so foreign or scary for them to think about. You know, we still have a month or so before kids really start going back in large numbers. This is a great time for parents to talk with their kids age-appropriately about what may be different this year, and help them make those adjustments now so that when school starts, it’s okay. That they understand that the reason they’re doing a lot of these things is to protect their friends. Because especially with masks or face shields, that’s really about source control. That’s about ‘how do I protect other people in the event that I have an asymptomatic infection?’ so I don’t have any symptoms or I’m pre-symptomatic and I just haven’t gotten sick yet. So distancing, masks, hand hygiene. And then I think, ensuring that classrooms are de-densified as best we can. So how do we keep the numbers low, so we can keep everybody spread out? We also need to think about protecting teachers and other staff. Because while children may be low risk for severe illness, we often have staff members in those buildings that are at greater risk because of age, or perhaps because of underlying health conditions. How do we watch out for them as well? Which there again, if you have masking and shielding requirements you have distancing in the classrooms and good hand hygiene that protects everyone. Including those beloved teachers that we’ve all had over the years. And then schools also need to have really clear plans laid out for what happens if there’s a case. What is the school’s plan? How are they going to handle it? What does disinfection look like on a daily basis in those classrooms? You know there really needs to be a very thorough plan in place, and I think that will help parents feel more confident about what comes next. Sure.

COVID-19 symptoms and populations at risk:

Montse Ricossa: So we know, you know, teachers and students will be at risk in those situations and we’ve heard. Originally, the older populations were the ones that were most at risk. And now we’re seeing a lot of younger adults as well. How did we see that change or how do those symptoms present themselves differently, between age groups?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: So I think what’s happening is that as things reopen, particularly social places so bars are a huge one. As those facilities have reopened, we’ve seen a surge in younger adults coming out into those spaces. And of course, if you’re at the bar or the local grill or whatever it is you’re indoors, you’re not going to be masked, you’re not going to be social distancing. And that is, boy, if there’s an environment that makes COVID-19 happy, that would be the environment! That is happiness and joy for a virus that is respiratory transmission. Because we’re talking about a whole group of new hosts, people who likely don’t have immunity. And you’re all close together and you’re just having a good time. And then you’re going to part ways, and people may not know that they ever had contact with somebody until they get sick. Well, you know they’re not gonna know where they picked it up from necessarily or who. And that can be really problematic. So I think that’s been a big piece of it is that our younger generation is moving out into those social spaces more. The other thing that we know is happening is that oftentimes as businesses reopen the individuals who are staffing some of those businesses are also younger adults. So that puts them at greater risk because if the business is open to 100% capacity, they’re seeing a lot more people than they have been, you know well obviously weren’t seeing anyone if the business is closed and then if it reopened at a fraction of its capacity or carry out only, they weren’t having a lot of contact. But now that those businesses may be fully reopening for indoor dining or seeing a lot more customers in the store, that increases their exposure which then increases their risk of disease. So it’s kind of a two-fold process that we’re seeing with that younger generation. And what we’re learning really rapidly is that you know, we didn’t think that younger adults really had a lot of severe disease courses but we’re seeing it that’s probably not as true as we originally thought. We’re seeing that young adults can have really serious diseases, they can be hospitalized, they can die as a result of it. We see young adults with risk factors. And it’s not just obesity or those types of things. We also know that vaping behaviors and smoking, which we know a lot of young folks engage in, increase risk because your lungs are not in their optimal condition. Well, now you’re looking at the top two exposures for people between the ages of 18 and 40. The top two risk factors that they have right now are vaping behaviors and obesity, those are the big two. And so those are the things that need to be addressed and obviously obesity is a long term risk factor; it’s not easily resolved. But it does mean that we really need to be looking at reducing vaping rates, reducing smoking rates amongst that 18 to 40 year old group. We have a lot of young adults that vape often, and it increases their risk of having a bad outcome. So you know that’s something that needs to be talked about more and we need to get more programs in place to help reduce that.

Visiting our elderly family members:

Montse Ricossa: Sure. And with the older generation in like nursing homes specifically, they’ve been closed off for weeks and months and I had to ask me, when do you think they’ll be able to visit you know parents and grandparents again or is there a way that that can safely happen, other than just through a window outside?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: So there actually is a way that some facilities locally have started kind of offering up other facilities you probably would have to request. But one of the things that can be done, we know that any outdoor setting is automatically lower risk. And so, what some individuals are doing what some facilities are offering now is the ability to do a distanced masked outdoor visit that is fairly brief might only be 15 minutes that you’re outside together. But maybe they have a patio or another space like that and they position chairs, so that you’re more than six feet apart. If the person you’re visiting isn’t able to safely and comfortably wear a mask then certainly you could at least do that in that environment, just to reduce the risk even further, but to have contact, where there isn’t a window between you. You still can’t be right up close, right now, but at least that is one step in the right direction. I think for a lot of people, that is kind of a lifeline right now to know that they can have some kind of contact, where they’re actually in the same physical space, even though they’re distant from each other. So that’s what I recommend is that people check with those facilities to see if that kind of a visit might be an option. So an outdoor distanced visit, you know that has a limited length. As far as when people may be able to return to visiting those types of care facilities. My thought is that once we have good solid herd immunity, a vaccine widely available, that may be when we really see that happen. And I hate to say that because I know that feels like an eternity right now. But when we think about what we’ve seen happen in so many of our care facilities where they’ve been, they’ve tried to be so careful. But that’s such a high risk population that I really think that outdoors socially distance visits are probably going to be the way things are, at least for now until we can get those vaccines out there. Or until we have some kind of a really effective treatment that’s available that works for all ages.

When to expect a vaccine & herd immunity:

Montse Ricossa: When the vaccines, originally from what last I heard, was going to be spring of 2021 to maybe summer. Is that still the route?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: I think it’s possible. I don’t know how probable it is, is what I would say. It could definitely still happen, we could see widespread distribution of an effective vaccine by the middle of next year. There are a couple of things that I think have kind of cropped up recently that may slow that process. One of them is that there have been some small early studies that indicate that there is waning immunity. After sometimes as little as 90 days following infection. So we don’t have big really strong, robust studies that tell us that yet. And there are some other studies in the works that will give us a better window to let us know how that’s happening and what it means. But one of the biggest questions right now is how long does immunity last? And how strong is the immunity that you get? Is it immunity that will keep you from getting ill or is it immunity that will simply keep you from being seriously ill? So you may still be home for, you know, eight or nine days with a less severe illness, but not be as likely to be hospitalized or to die from it. Or are we looking at a vaccine that’s going to just put a stop to it? And we’ll be able to, you know, break transmission chains pretty easily with the vaccine. So that’s become a really big question. We know that with the influenza vaccine oftentimes the benefit that comes with it, even if it’s not a surprisingly effective vaccine because that vaccine changes every year because of the mutations of the influenza virus itself. So what we do know is that if you get your flu vaccine, that it will actually help to reduce severity, even if you contract a strain that it doesn’t cover. Getting an influenza vaccine consistently each year also helps to build broader immunity for people. And that’s something that we don’t obviously don’t have with COVID-19. So I think there’s still some questions about what we want the vaccine to achieve. And there’s a lot of question about, you know, if we really push this process… is it going to meet the same safety standards that we would expect any other vaccine to meet? And I think that that’s a fair concern. Oftentimes, vaccine development takes five to 10 years or longer. And so if we push this on an 18 month timescale. The question becomes what are we sacrificing? Is it its effectiveness? Perhaps. Is it its safety? I would hope not. But those, you know, those are questions that I think people are asking and I think they’re fair. And I think that we need answers to those as the process goes on. So yeah, I remain optimistic that sometime in 2021 we may see that vaccine, you know, very widely available. I think as schools and colleges plan for this coming academic year, a lot of places are talking about just fall semester being different and I think we need to be really honest about the fact that it’s probably going to be the entire academic year. You know, I don’t think we’re suddenly going to have this super effective vaccine that there’s enough doses for everyone. You know we need a minimum of 70% immunity in a population to have herd immunity for COVID-19. Right now it looks like in the U.S. we probably run, I think the last estimate I saw was between about 7-11% immunity in the population as a whole, which means we have a really long way to go.

Montse Ricossa: Yeah, and that’s because somebody has caught it and are temporarily immune correct?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: Right and yeah we just we don’t know how long that immunity will last, or how well it will protect them if they’re exposed again in three months or six months. But at the time that the tests were done, there was immunity there. I, you know, I’m careful not to paint the picture that you know immunity doesn’t last, that it’s temporary for everyone. Because we don’t know that those are answers we don’t have. We just know that there are early indications that immunity isn’t a yes or no question like it is with some diseases where if I’ve had it once I have lifelong immunity and I’m good to go. So kind of a ‘yes or no’ thing. SARS COV-2 immunity is a little bit more like, “Yes, no, maybe, possibly?” So it’s more like we have five options for an answer instead of two. And those are the answers that we’re working to get now. What does immunity look like, what affects how long your immunity lasts and how strong it is, is immunity from an asymptomatic infection as long-lasting and as strong as it is if you had a severe infection or a mild infection? What does that picture really look like? So those are questions that are being answered now. And that’s why we continue to tell people you know we really need to continue to mask and to social distance, and to have those good hand hygiene practices because there are a lot of answers we don’t have right now. And until we get them, we have to not only take care of ourselves but we’ve got to watch out for the people around us too.

Testing:

Montse Ricossa: With testing, and we’ve had a few people concerned that I’ve reached out saying, there are the false negatives, and sometimes they’re difficult to obtain if you don’t live close enough. What are some of the positive and negative things that we’ve seen with tests accessible in the United States so far?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: So we still don’t have adequate testing nationwide. We’ve gotten better, we’re gaining, but we still don’t have… you know, when I think of adequate testing I think that any person in any community across the country wishes to be tested. Whether it’s because they may have symptoms or they think they’ve been exposed to whatever it might be, that they are able to get tested. That they can call, whether it’s an 800 number, go to this clinic or whatever it might be, but that they can obtain the test fairly quickly. And we are not there yet. As I said, we are getting better… slowly. We still have some supply chain problems. Some of the necessary components like nasal swabs and some of the reagents are still not readily available. Part of that is because the entire world is in need of those same things. So that’s a lot of demand being put on that supply chain and so it just makes it challenging. So we’re gaining ground but we’re not quite there yet. Some of the newer testing routes, like the new saliva tests that are being marketed. I haven’t had a chance to look really deeply at the data, but the saliva tests don’t require the swabs, obviously, because it’s just a tube. So there are some things like that may help with that a little bit, because they require a different set of tools, the reagent piece doesn’t change but they require tubes instead of swabs which may help with some of that. And in terms of accuracy, Those RT PCR tests across the board pretty much have that same 30% false-negative associated with them. And one of the questions that we’re continuing to try to answer is when is the optimal time to test someone? so if I was exposed on Monday, when is the best time for me to be tested? (36:41) We know that on average, people become ill on day five or six, and they are shedding the virus actively in the 48 hours before they become ill, if they’re symptomatic because we know you know upwards of 40% of people are not. And then, you know, we know that those viral loads are pretty heavy that first couple of days after symptoms start. We test too soon, there’s not enough virus. And if we test too late, the virus may already have moved into the body cells or moved deeper into the respiratory tract, and we may not detect it. So there are some questions there that they’re trying to answer as well about when the best time is that’s why we tell people if, like if I was exposed on Monday, and let’s say I do go and get tested on Saturday… and I’m negative. I should not leave quarantine until day 14. I need to stay quarantined for the entire incubation period, which is two to 14 days. So 14 days from my exposure, even if I had a negative test there somewhere, I could still develop symptoms on day 13 or 14. And so we really need people to, if they have a known exposure like that. We really need them to stay quarantined for the full 14 days. And obviously, if they have a test because you know maybe they have a test and it comes back positive or they’re not feeling well and they test positive, then we go 10 days from onset of symptoms or 72 hours after the fever and other major symptoms are gone.

How to overcome COVID-19:

Montse Ricossa: What is your message to those who act as if they don’t care about COVID-19 either you know saying it was something created in a lab or that they purposefully, you know ridicule those who wear masks, and don’t wear them, even though it is a requirement in some areas?

Dr. Rebecca Heick: I think that my first message is to really encourage them to go back to the science. We have a lot of evidence that this was not, you know, it’s not a hoax. It’s not just the flu. It’s not just a cold. It wasn’t created in a lab. You know we have a lot of evidence for those things. And if they don’t want to look at the evidence, which we know with confirmation bias people pick and choose the evidence that they wish to use. And, you know, honestly, it’s not infringing on anything for you to put on a mask when you go to a grocery store. It’s a behavior that really brings no risk to you. For the average American, there is no risk of putting that mask on for the 20 minutes whenever that you go into the grocery store or that you, you know, go and run an errand or what have you. So why wouldn’t we take a step that allows us to protect other people if it’s something so simple? And I also encourage people to think about it, you know you don’t drive drunk. Because, not just because it’s illegal but we all know that driving drunk puts everybody else on the road, including us, at risk. And this is essentially the same thing, except that in this case, you may not know that you’ve been drinking, because you may have been exposed and not even know it. So why put other people you know you impose a risk on them. When you choose to do that. And I don’t have the right to impose the risk of illness on someone else, by refusing to mask up when I go out. And if you don’t want to mask up, then you know every groceries delivered! I mean that that’s what I encourage people to do but I think we really have to shift the mindset I think that’s a big piece of it. It’s really got to be about us as a group. The other thing I encourage them to do is to stop for a minute and really think about what it means, if you say, ‘I’m not wearing a mask. I think this is ridiculous. I don’t want to stay home or I don’t want to do whatever it is.’ what is it that you’re doing for the people around you? Because what happens is that we have a tendency, particularly in this country to think very much about what I want. And what I want to do or what I don’t want to do, and a pandemic really requires us to step outside of that very individual focus. And to think about the people around me because 40% of people who are infected are asymptomatic. Or if I got exposed and don’t know it and I’m pre-symptomatic. If I go to, I don’t know, the grocery store, the pharmacy, whatever it might be and I refuse to mask up and I don’t keep my physical distance... I could be putting every person I came in contact with at risk. And how would I feel if I knew that I went out and I spread that illness to other people? And maybe I wasn’t high risk for a bad outcome, but maybe they are. And you can always tell by looking at someone. So I encourage people to really stop and think about what their decisions might mean for the people around them. Because a pandemic is not a time for us to be all about me. We have to be about us. Because if we want to see our nation shift towards wellness and shift towards beating this pandemic. You know, we have to really shift that focus to a more external one.

Montse Ricossa:

The CDC still recommends you wear a face mask if you cannot social distance, and to continue to wash your hands frequently with warm soap and water. If you feel sick, please stay home.

This podcast was produced and edited by Montse Ricossa, theme music composed by Gabriel Candiani and Eduardo Moretti Valenzuela.

I'm your host, Montse Ricossa.

Hasta la próxima, until next time!