FBI now offering $10,000 reward in Breasia Terrell case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - FBI Omaha is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to finding missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell or the arrest of anyone who was involved in her disappearance, the Davenport Police Department said in a media release.

The FBI earlier this week announced it was contributing a $6,500 reward.

Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer for the city of Davenport, said the FBI cannot guarantee anonymity to those who offer information.

The reward is separate from a $3,500 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, the department said in the release.

Terrell was reported missing on July 10. Police say she was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street.

Police have Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, of Davenport, a person of interest in the case. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on a sex offender registry violation. Neither Dinkins nor anyone else has been arrested in connection with Terrell’s disappearance.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

