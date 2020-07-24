Garmin fitness tracking service goes down after possible cyberattack

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Garmin’s fitness-tracking service is still down after a massive outage that may have been caused by a cyberattack.

The GPS and smartwatch maker first confirmed their inability to provide service on Thursday morning indicating that the outage had disabled its Garmin Connect service which allows users to track their workouts and personal health data through a smartphone app. The service was still not functional as of Friday morning.

Bix 7 participants that had planned to use any Garmin wearables or the mobile app for the virtual race are being encouraged by organizers to switch to the Strava mobile app, if necessary.

The suspected attack also disabled flyGarmin, which supports Garmin’s navigational devices for airplanes, and the Garmin Pilot app that is used to plan and schedule flights, according to ZDNet

Garmin is planning to launch a multi-day maintenance agenda this weekend to deal with the attack’s repercussions.

SOURCE: ZDNet

