Advertisement

Garmin fitness tracking service goes down after possible cyberattack

Bix runners may need an alternative
Cyberattack Image source: mgnonline
Cyberattack Image source: mgnonline(mgnonline.com)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Garmin’s fitness-tracking service is still down after a massive outage that may have been caused by a cyberattack.

The GPS and smartwatch maker first confirmed their inability to provide service on Thursday morning indicating that the outage had disabled its Garmin Connect service which allows users to track their workouts and personal health data through a smartphone app. The service was still not functional as of Friday morning.

Bix 7 participants that had planned to use any Garmin wearables or the mobile app for the virtual race are being encouraged by organizers to switch to the Strava mobile app, if necessary.

The suspected attack also disabled flyGarmin, which supports Garmin’s navigational devices for airplanes, and the Garmin Pilot app that is used to plan and schedule flights, according to ZDNet

Garmin is planning to launch a multi-day maintenance agenda this weekend to deal with the attack’s repercussions.

SOURCE: ZDNet

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FBI now offering $10,000 reward in Breasia Terrell case

Updated: 1 hour ago
FBI Omaha is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to finding missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell or the arrest of anyone who was involved in her disappearance.

News

Iowa American Water offers tips to use water wisely this summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
The tips are designed to help customers save money and alleviate stress on water supplies and infrastructure.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The proclamation extends public health mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County reports 22 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Twenty-two new coronavirus cases have been reported in Rock Island County, the health department said Friday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Whiteside County Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, sheriff says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An inmate at the Whiteside County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff John Booker said Friday.

News

Man recovered from the Mississippi River identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The man recovered from the Mississippi River on Thursday night near T.G.I. Friday’s has been identified as 52-year-old Timothy Vaughn of Moline.

Local

FBI now offering $10,000 reward in Breasia Terrell case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
FBI Omaha is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to finding missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell or the arrest of anyone who was involved in her disappearance, the Davenport Police Department said in a media release.

News

Descubre with Montse: “We have to be about us,” Answering questions about COVID-19 with an epidemiologist

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Epidemiologist Dr. Rebecca Heick talks about how we’ve seen COVID-19 change since we first saw it in January, schools re-opening, vacationing safely, and what we can expect for the future.

Coronavirus

Illinois officials report 1,532 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,532 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 19 additional confirmed deaths.