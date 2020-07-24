Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation on Friday continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days.

According to the governor’s news release, the proclamation extends public health mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments.

Bars and restaurants are required to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking; to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar; and to limit congregating together closer than six feet.

Gyms, casinos, salons, theatres and other establishments must also require social distancing, hygiene and other public health measures to help reduce the risk of transmission. There are no changes to these requirements.

Governor Reynolds said the proclamation also extends many of the previously issued regulatory relief measures necessary to respond to this public health disaster. This includes those related to healthcare, professional licensure, educational workforce, and expirations of driver’s licenses.

However, some provisions have not been extended. Governor Reynolds said this includes the suspension of the requirement for retailers to accept empty bottles and cans for redemption of the container deposit. That statutory requirement will resume on July 26.

The proclamation is now in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

You can read the full proclamation online here.

