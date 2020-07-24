Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

(Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)
(Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation on Friday continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days. 

According to the governor’s news release, the proclamation extends public health mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments. 

Bars and restaurants are required to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking; to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar; and to limit congregating together closer than six feet. 

Gyms, casinos, salons, theatres and other establishments must also require social distancing, hygiene and other public health measures to help reduce the risk of transmission. There are no changes to these requirements.

Governor Reynolds said the proclamation also extends many of the previously issued regulatory relief measures necessary to respond to this public health disaster. This includes those related to healthcare, professional licensure, educational workforce, and expirations of driver’s licenses. 

However, some provisions have not been extended. Governor Reynolds said this includes the suspension of the requirement for retailers to accept empty bottles and cans for redemption of the container deposit. That statutory requirement will resume on July 26.

The proclamation is now in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

You can read the full proclamation online here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FBI now offering $10,000 reward in Breasia Terrell case

Updated: 1 hour ago
FBI Omaha is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to finding missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell or the arrest of anyone who was involved in her disappearance.

News

Iowa American Water offers tips to use water wisely this summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
The tips are designed to help customers save money and alleviate stress on water supplies and infrastructure.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

Rock Island County reports 22 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Twenty-two new coronavirus cases have been reported in Rock Island County, the health department said Friday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Whiteside County Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, sheriff says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An inmate at the Whiteside County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff John Booker said Friday.

News

Man recovered from the Mississippi River identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The man recovered from the Mississippi River on Thursday night near T.G.I. Friday’s has been identified as 52-year-old Timothy Vaughn of Moline.

Local

FBI now offering $10,000 reward in Breasia Terrell case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
FBI Omaha is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to finding missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell or the arrest of anyone who was involved in her disappearance, the Davenport Police Department said in a media release.

News

Garmin fitness tracking service goes down after possible cyberattack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
A suspected cyberattack on Garmin has caused a service outage including Garmin Connect which could result in a major inconvenience for Bix 7 participants that rely on the fitness tracker.

News

Descubre with Montse: “We have to be about us,” Answering questions about COVID-19 with an epidemiologist

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Epidemiologist Dr. Rebecca Heick talks about how we’ve seen COVID-19 change since we first saw it in January, schools re-opening, vacationing safely, and what we can expect for the future.

Coronavirus

Illinois officials report 1,532 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,532 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 19 additional confirmed deaths.