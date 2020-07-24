Heat and humidity on the rise!

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

This weekend highs top off around 90 with heat indexes well into the 90s Saturday, and possibly near 100 or higher on Sunday. The added humidity will

bring chances for rain Saturday afternoon. There is also a chance for rain Sunday afternoon. If this develops Sunday could be cooler as the cloud cover and

rain would keep the heat from getting out of hand. If this rain waits till the evening and overnight hours then during the day we would see highs in the

low 90s and heat indexes at or above 100. That overnight rain will be along a front that will cool us to the mid to low 80s next week making it more comfortable

outside. There could also be rain Wednesday and Thursday but the chances are slim.

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. WARM. LOW: 69°. WIND: SE 5-10

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. HEAT INDEX: 95 TO 100. ISOLATED P.M. SHOWERS. HIGH: 90. SHOWERS. WIND: S - 10

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARM. AFTERNOON T-SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MORE RAIN IN THE EVENING. HEAT INDEX: POSSIBLY 100 TO 105. HIGH: 91°

