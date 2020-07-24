Advertisement

Heat and humidity on the rise!

Could see some rain, this weekend, as well!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

This weekend highs top off around 90 with heat indexes well into the 90s Saturday, and possibly near 100 or higher on Sunday. The added humidity will

bring chances for rain Saturday afternoon. There is also a chance for rain Sunday afternoon. If this develops Sunday could be cooler as the cloud cover and

rain would keep the heat from getting out of hand. If this rain waits till the evening and overnight hours then during the day we would see highs in the

low 90s and heat indexes at or above 100. That overnight rain will be along a front that will cool us to the mid to low 80s next week making it more comfortable

outside. There could also be rain Wednesday and Thursday but the chances are slim.

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. WARM. LOW: 69°. WIND: SE 5-10

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. HEAT INDEX: 95 TO 100. ISOLATED P.M. SHOWERS. HIGH: 90. SHOWERS. WIND: S - 10

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARM. AFTERNOON T-SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MORE RAIN IN THE EVENING. HEAT INDEX: POSSIBLY 100 TO 105. HIGH: 91°

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Heat and humidity on the rise!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Warm & Humid Saturday!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Heat Indexes pushing 100 on Saturday!

Forecast

Another nice night - cool & less humid. Patchy fog possible.

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Warmer and more humid Friday

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
Warm up begins Friday, hot & sticky this weekend!

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Hot & Humid This Weekend

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Forecast

Comfortable night ahead - a “window opener” for some!

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

A cool night with lows in the 50s. Low humidity continues Thursday

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
Very comfy Thursday with lower humidity

Forecast

Some Fog This Morning & A Few Showers

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Evening storms for your Tuesday. Looks mostly dry Wednesday.

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
More rain Tuesday

Forecast

Mostly dry Wednesday and the warming begins

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
A bit less humid Wednesday, most of us stay dry!