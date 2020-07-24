Hot & Humid This Weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heat will slowly build back into our area this weekend. Saturday will bring temps in the upper 80s and low 90s resulting in heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with many areas hitting the low 90s. This will likely yield heat indices at or slightly above 100º Sunday afternoon. If you have outdoor plans hydrate accordingly.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.