IHSAA announces changes for 2020 football season

Football
Football(kvly)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
From the IHSAA - The Iowa High School Athletic Association is changing the format for the 2020 football season due to COVID-19. Instead of the typical nine game schedule, a seven-week regular season is planned. Teams will have the option of scheduling five, six, or seven games within those seven weeks. Week 1 and Week 2 will be optional game dates. All teams will qualify for the postseason.

The new format will not penalize teams with a loss or forfeit due to state, county, or local health department determinations. A missed game due to COVID-19 will be considered a “no contest” and will not be made up. Teams may work with the IHSAA and new possible opponents should they have open dates due to scheduled opponents missing games.

You can read more about the IHSAA’s revised plan <a href=“https://www.iahsaa.org/football-2020-revised-schedule/”>here</a>

