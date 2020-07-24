Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,532 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,532 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

  • Cook County: 1 female (60s), 3 females (70s), 1 male (70s), 4 females (80s), 4 females (90s)
  • DuPage County: 3 females (90s), 1 female (100+)
  • Winnebago County: 1 female (60s), 1 female (90s)

As of Friday, IDPH reported a total of 168,457 cases and 7,385 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,330 specimens for a total of 2,432,523.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 17 –July 23 is 3.4%, according to IDPH.

As of Thursday night, 1,471 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 115 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

