Iowa American Water offers tips to use water wisely this summer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa American Water is offering tips to help customers avoid water overuse, which tends to happen this time of year.

According to its news release, the tips are designed to help customers save money and alleviate stress on water supplies and infrastructure.

“More families are home and venturing into their yards to engage in outdoor activities, many involving an increased use of their water,” said Iowa American Water Vice President of Operations Brad Nielsen, in the release. “Unfortunately, many customers don’t think about the amount of water they are using ‘in the moment’ and the reality hits when they get a higher water bill.”

Here are some of the company’s tips for outdoor water use:

Reuse it. Use water from rain barrels and kiddie pools for watering your lawn and gardens.

Embrace the bucket! Instead of using a running hose, use water contained in a bucket for washing cars and pets, and rinsing dirty or grassy feet.

Timing is everything. Only water during the coolest parts of the day (early morning or evening) to minimize evaporation. Also, be aware of which plants don’t need to be watered every day.

Odd/Even Watering of your lawn. Watering your lawn uses a lot of water, so only water your lawn when it needs it. Generally, lawns only need an inch or so of water per week.

Rain delay. Watch weather forecast to avoid “Mother Nature” re-watering your garden, which could also damage plants.

Pick your plants wisely. Purchase varieties that require less water and remain hearty in drier weather, and don’t forget to mulch (only 2-3″) to help with water retention.

Be a leak detective. Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems and pipes. For help, download Iowa Water’s Leak Detection Kit at iowaamwater.com under Water Information.

Raise the blade. Raise the level of your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering.

Keep an eye out. Watch your sprinkler’s “sweep” to make sure all the water is reaching vegetation that needs it and not the pavement! Check this frequently in case a person or animal has accidentally redirected your sprinkler.

Iowa American Water has more tips for indoor and outdoor water use on its website.

The company wants to also remind lower income customers that they may qualify to receive emergency assistance in paying their water bill through the American Water’s H2O Help to Others Program.

