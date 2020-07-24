Advertisement

Iowa officials report 451 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 451 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 40,960 and 820 deaths.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 441,256 have been tested and 29,148 people have recovered.

Scott County reported 30 more cases, bringing the total number to 1,408. According to the state’s website, 684 people have recovered, and 11 people have died as of Thursday morning.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

Muscatine County, 749 confirmed cases (6,019 tested); 45 deaths; 650 recovered.

Louisa County, 375 confirmed cases (1,704 tested); 13 deaths; 345 recovered.

Des Moines County, 125 confirmed cases (3,658 tested); two deaths; 85 recovered.

Henry County, 101 confirmed cases (2,265 tested); three deaths; 78 recovered.

Lee County, 67 confirmed cases (2,445 tested); two death; 47 recovered.

Jackson County, 112 confirmed cases (2,266) tested); no deaths; 26 recovered.

Clinton County, 200 confirmed cases (4,630 tested); two deaths; 93 recovered.

Cedar County, 106 confirmed cases (2,157 tested); one death; 74 recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

