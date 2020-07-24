Man injured in motorcycle crash in Jo Daviess County

ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday in rural Elizabeth, Illinois.

Around 11:43 a.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a report of a crash on Derinda Road 3/4 of a mile south of Hanover Road.

Deputies said Thomas W. Ryan, 74, of Madison, Wisconsin, was traveling south on Derinda Road on his motorcycle.

As he maneuvered a curve in the roadway, Ryan lost control on some gravel that was in the roadway.

The motorcycle then went off of the roadway into a driveway where the motorcycle went onto its side and slid off of the driveway, according to deputies.

Ryan was transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

