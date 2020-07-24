Man recovered from the Mississippi River identified

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The man recovered from the Mississippi River on Thursday night near T.G.I. Friday’s has been identified as 52-year-old Timothy Vaughn of Moline.

Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson says the preliminary cause of death is “freshwater drowning.” Gustafson says Vaughn was with two others drinking on Thursday night when they decided to jump in the Mississippi River around 9:30 P.M.

Vaughn did not come out of the river with his two friends, which led to Moline Fire Department and a rescue boat responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.