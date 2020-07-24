Advertisement

Woman injured in early morning hit and run crash in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman suffered serious injuries in an early morning hit and run crash in Davenport.

Officers responded around 1:51 a.m. Friday to the intersection of Waverly Road and West 13th Street regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles.

Officers determined a green Honda Accord was traveling north on Waverly Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Officers found a woman, who was a passenger in the Honda, with serious injuries. She was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street by ambulance.

The injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time, police said in a media release.

The driver of the Honda left the scene prior to officer’s arrival, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

