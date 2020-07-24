Rock Island County reports 22 new coronavirus cases

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Twenty-two new coronavirus cases have been reported in Rock Island County, the health department said Friday.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,451. The health department also said 20 patients are hospitalized and 30 people have died as of Friday.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

