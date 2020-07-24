Sunshine With Highs In The 80s Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunshine and SE winds will help bump temps into the mid and upper 80s today. Heat and humidity with minor storm chances highlight our weekend weather. Look for highs near 90º on Saturday. Areas south of I-80 could have a few isolated storms as temps get close to 92º or 93º, but most of the area will be dry. Sunday will be the day to watch. Temps will have the potential to hit the mid to low 90s and with humidity factored in could feel like 100º+. However, this will be dependent on how much cloud cover we have that day. Showers and storms move in Sunday afternoon and last through Monday. Cooler and quiet conditions are likely through much of next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 87°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 68°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 90°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.