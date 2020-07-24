Whiteside County Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, sheriff says

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - An inmate at the Whiteside County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff John Booker said Friday.

Booker said the inmate, who has been in the custody of the jail since March 12, was tested as part of protocol before going to another facility.

The inmate was tested at the Whiteside County Health Department and the test results were positive. The inmate showed no symptoms.

Booker said the health department notified his office on Wednesday.

Since then, the inmate has been placed in medical isolation for the required 14-day quarantine, he said.

The entire cell block the inmate was housed in also is in a 14-day quarantine.

Booker said the entire staff of correctional deputies will have been tested by Monday. The only inmates who have exposure with the positive coronavirus inmate are the inmates in the same cell block, he said.

“Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has been working closely, and will continue to work closely with the Whiteside County Health Department and greatly appreciate all the additional services the Health Department staff are providing,” Booker said in the release.

