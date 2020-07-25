2 Galesburg firefighters receive minor injuries while battling fire

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Friday morning where two firefighters received minor injuries.

All three stations and the 11 personnel on duty responded to the fire around 9:33 a.m. at 701 W. Sixth Street, officials said. On the way there, they received reports of a dryer bin with product on fire inside the bin with flames showing.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found white pressurized smoke showing from a tower at the top of the building. Employees had already been trying to put the fire out with water.

Capt Brock Schmitt and FF Andrew O'Daniel approached the fire on top of the catwalk to attack the fire from the top of the bin opening, officials said. Before they could get into a position the bin exploded knocking them down. Officials said the explosion could be seen from outside, blowing off several metal ventilation panels.

The firefighters inside the structure were evacuated as more crews from outside the building setup to help fight the fire from outside. Officials said the structure was brought under control within about 15 minutes.

Schmitt and O’Daniel were transported to OSF St. Mary’s Hospital for evaluation. Officials said they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The building did have heavy smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

