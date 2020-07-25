Advertisement

Celebration of Live on Saturday for 4,000th veteran on QC Honor Flight, Mark Wegener

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Celebration of Live for Mark Wegener will be held on his 100th birthday on Saturday, July 25th at the First United Church of Christ in Burlington at 1 P.M.

Wegener served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honored in April of 2018 as the 4,000th veteran on the Honor Flight. “Well I’m not a celebrity, but I like it,” said Wegener. “But I don’t think I deserve all this.”

Wegener also shared his excitement over his 1958 Ford Fairlane convertible with TV6 in September of 2019. While his car could have been sold for nearly $100,000, Mark Wegener said the memories behind it were too important to sell. “My granddaughter went to New London school and she was homecoming queen and I drove her down the field at homecoming. It was wonderful.”

A military salute will follow the service.

