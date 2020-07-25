Davenport families prepare for upcoming school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The start of the school year is right around the corner as school districts release their Return to Learn plans. As families prepare their children for the first day of school, TV6 spoke with a grandmother of a Davenport School student about how they’re getting ready.

The plans for the beginning of the 2020 school year had many changes. Iowa school districts were creating their return to learn plans when Governor Reynolds issued a proclamation one week ago saying that school districts in the state must conduct at least half of their instruction in person. If schools wanted to do 100% online learning across the board they would need state approval. Davenport Community Schools spoke with TV6 hours after the proclamation was announced.

For Marsha Clark, a grandparent of children in the Davenport Community School District, all of the changes were hard to keep up with. “Everything is so back and forth and there’s so many updates and we think there’s something going to happen then that gets changed,” she said.

Clark said the pandemic has taken the opportunity to make milestone memories as she reflected on the graduation of one of her grandchildren who just graduated in the Class of 2020. She said being both a grandparent and guardian presented its own challenges.

“Being older. Being a grandparent. Being a guardian of the children it’s..it’s hard,” Clark said.

She said remote learning would work best for her family and they wanted to be able to choose their own learning option.

“The ones that want to go to school, I think they should go to school but I don’t think our rights as a parent in this situation should be taken away. I think we should be able to choose,” she said.

After TV6 spoke with Clark, Davenport Community Schools released their updated Return to Learn plan. Based on their survey results, 86% of families said “having the option to choose between an online-only and a “hybrid” model of learning was their preferred option or a workable option for them”. The updated plan offers both of those learning models.

“You’ll have an opportunity to enroll your student in a full online program in the Davenport school system and we feel we have 2 programs that are very well thought out that will serve our students not only from a cognitive academic capacity but certainly keep them safe as well as our staff members,” Dr. Robert Kobylski said, the Superintendent of the Davenport Community School District.

For now, Clark is looking forward to getting the learning plans situated for her grandchild as they continue to prepare for the school year.

