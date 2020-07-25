Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY from Noon today until 7 PM Sunday for Extreme Heat and Humidity 7/25 - 7/26

By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FIRST ALERT DAY from Noon today until 7 PM Sunday for Extreme Heat and Humidity

Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with increasing humidity levels could produce heat index readings from 95° to 100°+ across the TV6 viewing area for your Saturday, and continuing into Sunday. This combination of heat and humidity could cause heat stroke/stress or other related illnesses. Stay hydrated during the day drinking lots of water, wear light weight, loose fitting clothing, seek out shade or air conditioning whenever possible, and postpone any strenuous activity you have planned. Also remember to check on the elderly and young children, who could become vulnerable in this type of heat, and make sure your pets have a place of safety indoors and plenty of fresh water to drink.

A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect from Noon today until 7 PM Sunday for much of the TV6 viewing area.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

