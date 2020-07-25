DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Here’s an example of a business that has persevered through COVID shutdowns AND devastating downtown flooding. So why not adopt a new name to reflect that history? Great Revivalist Brewing Company & Brew Lab did just that---now with two locations, in Davenport and Geneseo, IL.

Maureen Carter of Great Revivalist Brewing joins PSL to tell the story of the business and celebrate the two locations---now offering TWICE the beer! It should be noted that the Davenport location is not yet open but some exciting construction and renovations is planned and will be underway. A mid-October launch date is the goal. Geneseo’s location is open but is undergoing an expansion as well.

Great Revivalist Brewing Co. / 332 E. 2nd Street 52801 / Davenport, IA /

Great Revivalist Brew Lab / 1225 S Oakwood Ave 61254 / Geneseo, IL / (309) 944-5466

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.