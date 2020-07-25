Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,426 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,426 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

  • Boone County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 3 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Cumberland County: 1 female 100+
  • DuPage County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 30s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

As of Saturday, IDPH reported a total of 169,883 cases and 7,397 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,200 specimens for a total of 2,470,723. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 18 –July 24 is 3.6%, according to IPDH.

As of Friday night, 1,438 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 341 patients were in the ICU and 110 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

