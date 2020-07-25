Advertisement

Iowa officials report 668 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 668 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths between 10:30 A.M. Friday and 10:30 A.M. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website. That’s over 200 more cases and one more death than were reported in the previous 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases to 41,628 and 826 deaths.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 447,251 people have been tested and 29,462 have recovered. That’s nearly 6,000 more tests and 300 more recoveries than Friday morning.

Scott County reported 31 more cases, bringing the total number to 1,439. According to the state’s website, 700 people have recovered, and 11 people have died as of Thursday morning. There were 16 more recoveries in the past 24 hours, with no change in deaths within Scott County since Thursday morning.

