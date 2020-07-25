Advertisement

New runners ease into new virtual Bix

One runner is doing her first virtual Bix after living in the QC since 1996
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When Eloise Graham and her late husband, Jim, moved to the QC in 1996, they were give some strong advice by coworkers when considering buying a house on the bix route.

“Jim had been told by his coworkers that if we bought that house, we had to have a Bix party and he asked what that consisted of and they said that means you stand in front of your house with a bloody mary or mimosa in one hand and a sticky bun in the other and you cheer as the runner’s go by,” said Graham.

But with no partying to do this year and no volunteer opportunities which Graham has done in more recent years, she decided to finally run her first Bix at age 74 around her neighborhood at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport.

“I did it in just under two days because I did it a little bit at a time and just walked along and enjoyed the grounds here,” said Graham.

