Police ask for help locating missing LeClaire teen

The LeClaire Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The LeClaire Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old Zachary Early.

Police said Early was last seen Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. heading northbound in the area Walnut St. and North Cody Rd. near LeClaire Auto.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information that may help police in locating Early is asked to contact LeClaire police at 563-289-4242 extension 1.

