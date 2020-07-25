Police ask for help locating missing LeClaire teen
The LeClaire Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.
Jul. 25, 2020
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The LeClaire Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old Zachary Early.
Police said Early was last seen Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. heading northbound in the area Walnut St. and North Cody Rd. near LeClaire Auto.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information that may help police in locating Early is asked to contact LeClaire police at 563-289-4242 extension 1.
