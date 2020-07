DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This is yet another PSL travel retrospective featuring a trip to Tuscany, Florence, and the Italian riviera that Paula hosted through Holiday Vacations. A group of 45 folks from the Quad Cities had a wonderful time enjoying the sites, sounds, and delicious wine, espresso, & pasta.....Ciao!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.