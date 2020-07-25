Advertisement

Racism’s Impact on Children

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -

Our discussions about racism would not be complete if we don’t consider it’s impact on children. Cynthia Greene, LCPC with Southpark Psychology, came back to PSL to highlight the major effect that racial discrimination can have on a child’s overall development.

Watch the segment above to learn more. In particular, Green talks about the relationship between mental health and self-esteem. Racism has a devastating effect throughout life---especially during the developmental years in childhood. If its messaging is repeatedly reinforced while in school, sports, in the media or other environments, it tears away at a child’s self esteem which is an important proxy for overall mental and emotional health.

Southpark Psychology / 2100 52nd Ave / Moline, IL / 309-797-2900 / admin@southparkpsychology.com

Southpark Psychology on FACEBOOK

BEST OF THE BIX: Part 5

Updated: 13 minutes ago
While the Quad City Times BIX 7 race didn’t gather thousands of people in one place like in decades past, many had fun still running the race and partaking in the fun and memorable tradition virtually.

BEST OF THE BIX: Part 4

Updated: 13 minutes ago
In part 4 we look at how the BIX expanded into events like the Jr. BIX, the Quick BIX, and the Brady Street Sprints! Plus, we'll hear from two-time champion Bill Rodgers on how his race went this year.

BEST OF THE BIX: Part 3

Updated: 20 minutes ago
In part 3 we take a trip back to the Best BIX races we've seen, including 1998's which was the fastest BIX in the books! In 1989 the BIX had to change route due to flooding, and in 2016 one runner was slapped during the race!

Celebration of Live on Saturday for 4,000th veteran on QC Honor Flight, Mark Wegener

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
A Celebration of Live for Mark Wegener will be held on his 100th birthday on Saturday, July 25th at the First United Church of Christ in Burlington at 1 P.M .Wegener served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honored in April of 2018 as the 4,000th veteran on the Honor Flight.

BEST OF THE BIX: Part 2

Updated: 57 minutes ago
TV6 Special: 2020 Quad City Times BIX 7 Race Look-Back

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Hedrick
Part 1 of the Best of the Bix

Updated: 1 hour ago
Postcards From Italy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This is another travel look back on a trip to Tuscany and the Italian riviera where Paula and a group of 45 folks from the Quad Cities had a wonderful time enjoying the sites, sounds, and delicious wine, espresso, & pasta. Ciao!

FIRST ALERT DAY from Noon today until 7 PM Sunday for Extreme Heat and Humidity 7/25 - 7/26

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
FIRST ALERT DAY from Noon today until 7 PM Sunday for Extreme Heat and Humidity

Great Revivalist Brewing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This business is persevering despite COVID shutdowns and a devastating downtown flood. Celebrate the Great Revival...with TWICE the beer!