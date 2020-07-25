Racism’s Impact on Children

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -

Our discussions about racism would not be complete if we don’t consider it’s impact on children. Cynthia Greene, LCPC with Southpark Psychology, came back to PSL to highlight the major effect that racial discrimination can have on a child’s overall development.

Watch the segment above to learn more. In particular, Green talks about the relationship between mental health and self-esteem. Racism has a devastating effect throughout life---especially during the developmental years in childhood. If its messaging is repeatedly reinforced while in school, sports, in the media or other environments, it tears away at a child’s self esteem which is an important proxy for overall mental and emotional health.

