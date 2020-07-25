Rock Island County reports 9 new coronavirus cases

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Nine new coronavirus cases have been reported in Rock Island County, the health department said Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,460. The health department also said 23 patients are hospitalized and 30 people have died as of Saturday.

The new cases are:

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

