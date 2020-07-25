TV6 Special: 2020 Quad City Times BIX 7 Race Look-Back

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - While the Quad City Times BIX 7 race didn’t gather thousands of people in one place like in decades past, many had fun still running the race and partaking in the fun and memorable tradition virtually.

Below are several stories done by KWQC-TV6 news along with segments from this year’s special broadcast.

TV6 SPECIAL: Quad City Times BIX 7 Race Lookback hosted by Kevin Phelps

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.