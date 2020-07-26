Advertisement

89-year-old woman slapped, lit on fire by two suspects, NY police say

Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - Officers with the New York Police Department are looking for two men accused of slapping an 89-year-old woman and setting her shirt on fire. The motive for the alleged crimes is unknown.

Surveillance video of a Brooklyn neighborhood shows two unidentified men, with their heads and faces covered, walking through the area July 14 around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the suspects approached the 89-year-old victim and slapped her in the face. When she moved away, they allegedly lit her shirt on fire with a match or lighter then ran away. Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries and did not go the hospital, according to police.

Neighbor Maria Castellano says she witnessed the attack. She went to check on the victim afterward but learned she didn’t speak much English.

“I just saw these two kids push her for nothing. She was looking in the garden,” Castellano said. “No reason at all. I mean, she didn’t do nothing. Why are you pushing the poor woman?”

Police say they don’t know the motive for the alleged assault. There seemed to be no interaction leading up to it, and it did not appear to be an attempted robbery.

"Some people that don't have brains in their head take it out on the wrong people," one person said.

The two suspects were last seen walking along 16th Avenue. Authorities are hoping someone recognizes them or has a tip that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Copyright 2020 WCBS, NYPD via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Elderly NY woman recovering after suspects slapped her, set her shirt on fire

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Police say they don’t know the motive for the alleged assault. There seemed to be no interaction between the victim and suspects leading up to it, and it did not appear to be an attempted robbery.

Coronavirus

‘It was just a happy feeling’: Sisters separated for 53 years reunite due to coronavirus complications

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 reconnected six siblings, who were separated by the state of Nebraska in 1967 after their father left them at home alone. The youngest was just 6 months old at the time.

National

Long lost sisters from Nebraska credit COVID-19 with reuniting them after 53 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
COVID-19 reconnected six siblings, who were separated by the state of Nebraska in 1967 after their father left them at home alone. The youngest was just 6 months old at the time.

National

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sally Ho and Chris Grygiel
Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

Latest News

News

86-year-old Bix 7 runner describes the 2020 virtual Bix race

Updated: 5 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Protesters gather at Leclaire City Hall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Protesters gathered for the "Peaceful Protest Against Racism" event

Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

News

Iowa officials report 668 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois officials report 1,426 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Village of Hampton issues boil order for residents

Updated: 9 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.