A Hot & Steamy Weekend Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect from now until 7 PM Sunday for Extreme Heat and Humidity***

Another weekend with peak heating is ahead. A heat dome is going to settle in the midwest that will keep the heat and humidity around. A heat advisory for most counties is in effect through 7 PM Sunday. Today highs are in the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s to low triple digits. Anyone outside needs to take it easy and drink their fluids. If inside, try to keep the A/C on. Tomorrow will bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. The next cold front tomorrow will bring rain chances, but it is looking to come a little too late to give us the relief early in the afternoon so it will be a hotter day on Sunday. Sunday after 5 PM and into the overnight hours is when rain chances are best. Good news with the cold front is that after it will keep our highs in the mid-80s and we’ll say goodbye to the extreme humidity.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 74°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Late afternoon/evening showers and storms. High: 92°. Heat index: 100° to 110°+. Wind: SW 10-15/G20 mph.

MONDAY: Overnight rain mostly finished by noon, then clearing. High: 83°. Wind: NW 5-10

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.