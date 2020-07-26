Bix 7 offering special early rate for 2021 registrations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - (Release from the Quad City Times Bix 7)

IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE!

We found our happy pace for the 2020 Quad-City Times Virtual Bix 7, Prairie Farms Virtual Quick Bix and Arconic Virtual Jr Bix. Thank you to everyone who laced up their shoes and ran or walked virtually. If you've yet to upload your race result time, you have until 12:00 noon on Friday, July 31. If you are competing in the RRCA State Championship Race or the Premier Buick GMC Dealer's High School Challenge, you have until 11:59 pm on Sunday, July 26 to upload your results. Now, we look forward to 2021.

We know race weekend will be July 22-24, 2021. Mark your calendars!

We don't know whether the race will be in-person, virtual, or a combination of both.

We are offering a very special rate to the first 1,000 people who register between 7:00 am Sunday, July 26 and 7:59 am Monday, July 27.

What is that early bird, really awesome, non-refundable rate?

$10 Arconic Jr Bix LIVE RACE

$25 Quad-City Times Bix 7 , Prairie Farms Quick Bix or Arconic Jr Bix VIRTUAL RACE

$30 Quad-City Times Bix 7 or Prairie Farms Quick Bix LIVE RACE

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER Here’s the fine print. As with all our events, registration fees are non-refundable. Should you choose to register for the 2021 live race (not the virtual) and it is unable to occur, you will have the option of transferring your race entry into the 2021 virtual race or deferring it to 2022; virtual or live. If you choose the virtual option now, and choose to switch to the 2021 live race at a later date, that is fine, you would would incur a one-time processing $10 fee.

