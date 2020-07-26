Free backpack giveaway in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - There will be a free backpack giveaway on Sunday, July 26th for those who still need to go school supply shopping. It’s at the Verizon store in Moline at 5200 Avenue of the Cities from 1 to 4 P.M.

The Moline Police Department posted on Facebook saying you can stop by with your student to receive the backpack and learn about different scholarships being given out this year.

