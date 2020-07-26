Whiteside Co. health officials confirm COVID-19 exposure at bar in Lyndon

LYNDON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department said Saturday they are working with Bushy’s Bar & Grill in Lyndon after a confirmed COVID-19 exposure.

County Health officials said they are working with the bar after an exposure by an individual considered contagious, and a probable case who had direct contact with a confirmed case.

According to a release issued Saturday, the Whiteside County Health Dept. said, “After working with the location to review the situation we have decided to issue a general release. This is due to the extended potential for exposure, typical visit duration and difficulty identifying all close contacts. We are working with Bushy’s Bar & Grill to review plans and ensure a safe environment.”

The Whiteside County Health Dept. is reminding residents that every interaction can carry some level of a risk. Officials said the exposures may have occurred on July 14, 20, 21, and 22.

“Individuals who visit or visited other times are not at risk due to this exposure,” said health officials. " The Whiteside County Health Dept. believes there is minimal risk to the majority of customers. Individuals most at risk are those who are considered “close contacts”, or those who were within 6 ft of a positive case for 15 minutes or more.”

The Whiteside County Health Dept.t and Bushy’s Bar & Grill said they are advising all guests that visited the location during those times to take “special care to monitor themselves for any symptom of COVID-19, social distance and mask.”

Anyone with symptoms or questions is encouraged to reach out to the Whiteside County Health Dept. at 815-626-2230 ext. 1216.

More from the release issued by health officials:

What to do if you Don’t Have Symptoms

Individuals who are not experiencing symptoms may not have been close contacts and may not be infected and would not require testing. Because we cannot specifically identify those who are most at risk for contracting the virus, everyone who may have been exposed should take extra care to monitor themselves for symptoms, physically distance themselves (6ft or more) from others and wear a mask when they go out. These individuals should also consider temporarily limiting the frequency and attendance of social gatherings for 14 days after their last possible exposure.

Individuals Experiencing Symptoms

Individuals who experience any of these symptoms, that cannot be explained by previously diagnosed conditions, should immediately self-isolate at home and call the Health Department at 815-626-2230 for further instructions. If you are experiencing any emergency warning signs (such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to rouse) immediately contact your local emergency department or 911, tell them your symptoms and let them know you may have been exposed to COVID-19 so they can work to protect you and themselves.

