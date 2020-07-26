Illinois health officials report 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - On Sunday Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials reported 1,541 new cases of COVID-19, including one additional death.

According to IDPH, there have been a total 171,424 cases of coronavirus statewide, including 7,398 deaths since the pandemic began.

Over a 24 hour period, according to data from IDPH, 40,844 additional tests were reported for a total of 2,511,567 performed to date.

Health officials said the state’s recovery rate is 95-percent. The state’s seven-day positivity rate remains at 3.7 percent.

