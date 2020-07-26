Advertisement

Illinois health officials report 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

(WIFR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - On Sunday Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials reported 1,541 new cases of COVID-19, including one additional death.

According to IDPH, there have been a total 171,424 cases of coronavirus statewide, including 7,398 deaths since the pandemic began.

Over a 24 hour period, according to data from IDPH, 40,844 additional tests were reported for a total of 2,511,567 performed to date.

Health officials said the state’s recovery rate is 95-percent. The state’s seven-day positivity rate remains at 3.7 percent.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 388 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 388 new confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths between 10:30 A.M. Saturday and 10:30 A.M. Sunday.

News

Sunday is National Parents’ Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Sunday, July 26 is National Parents’ Day. President Clinton signed a resolution creating the commemorative day in 1994. Now, each year, the fourth Sunday in July recognizes the role of parents in rearing children.

News

Open air market to support Black-owned businesses

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The QC Empowerment Network is hosting an open air market from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Freight House Farmer’s Market on River Drive in Davenport to help support black-owned businesses.

News

Free backpack giveaway in Moline

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
It’s at the Verizon store in Moline at 5200 Avenue of the Cities from 1 to 4 P.M.

Latest News

Local

Whiteside Co. health officials confirm COVID-19 exposure at bar in Lyndon

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
The Whiteside County Health Department said Saturday health officials are working with Bushy’s Bar & Grill in Lyndon after a confirmed COVID-19 exposure.

News

86-year-old Bix 7 runner describes the 2020 virtual Bix race

Updated: 18 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Protesters gather at Leclaire City Hall

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Protesters gathered for the "Peaceful Protest Against Racism" event

Local

Search continues for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continues.

Local

Runners participate in last day of BIX 7 virtual race

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Talya Faggart
Dozens of BIX 7 racers were up early Saturday morning to take on this year’s virtual race.

News

Iowa officials report 668 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.