Iowa officials report 388 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 388 new confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths between 10:30 A.M. Saturday and 10:30 A.M. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases in Iowa to 42,016 cases and 826 deaths.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 451,338 people have been tested and 29,605 have recovered. That’s about 14,087 more tests and 143 more recoveries than the previous 24 hours.

Scott County reported 24 more cases, bringing the total number to 1,463. According to the state’s website, 702 people have recovered, and 11 people have died. There have been no new deaths in the county since Thursday morning.

