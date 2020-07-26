Open air market to support Black-owned businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The QC Empowerment Network is hosting an open air market from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Freight House Farmer’s Market on River Drive in Davenport to help support black-owned businesses. In their Facebook event, they write “Buy local! Buy BLACK! In the latest effort of the Buy Black movement, the QC Empowerment Network has created a marketplace that pools black-owned businesses in one space.”

Social distancing guidelines are in place, with masks and hand sanitizer also available.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.