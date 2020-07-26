Protesters gather at Leclaire City Hall

LeCLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Protesters in Leclaire gathered at City Hall today for the Peaceful Protest Against Racism event. While the event was estimated to have roughly 30 people, organizer Travis Schlitter was proud that people came out in the first place.

“I think it’s amazing to have this many people show up, when I started this event I accepted that it might turn into me standing in the city hall courtyard by myself with my sign saying that I stand against racism,” said Schlitter,“You can have a million people in a city like New York and you know to have 30 people in a town the size of LeClaire stand up has, I think the same impact.”

The event consisted of public speakers, spoken word, and concluded with a short march in the area.

