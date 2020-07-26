Advertisement

Protesters gather at Leclaire City Hall

Protesters gathered for the "Peaceful Protest Against Racism" event
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LeCLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Protesters in Leclaire gathered at City Hall today for the Peaceful Protest Against Racism event. While the event was estimated to have roughly 30 people, organizer Travis Schlitter was proud that people came out in the first place.

“I think it’s amazing to have this many people show up, when I started this event I accepted that it might turn into me standing in the city hall courtyard by myself with my sign saying that I stand against racism,” said Schlitter,“You can have a million people in a city like New York and you know to have 30 people in a town the size of LeClaire stand up has, I think the same impact.”

The event consisted of public speakers, spoken word, and concluded with a short march in the area.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 668 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths between 10:30 A.M. Friday and 10:30 A.M. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website. That’s over 200 more cases and one more death than were reported in the previous 24 hours.

