Runners participate in last day of BIX 7 virtual race

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of BIX 7 racers were up early Saturday morning to take on this year’s virtual race. Saturday marked the last day participants could submit their race times as many hit the pavement through downtown Davenport and surrounding areas.

For QC natives, Kelly Lyons and Lori McFate, the race is a tradition.

“This is one of the best races I think that’s out there. The participation is really something that makes this race,” Lyons said.

“Usually I bring my friends from Detroit and they’re not here because it’s virtual this year so I’m a little bit sad but we’re doing it just because,” McFate.

Lyons said the virtual experience isn’t exactly the same.

“It seems a lot harder when it’s virtual and the crowd’s not there. You know? When the crowd’s there it really pumps you up and it helps you get through. This is not an easy course you know? When you really step back and look at it it’s not,” she said.

Kelly Samuels ran the BIX before but because of the virtual race this year, she partnered up with a new friend.

“He’s a chicken. Stubborn but very bright. Kinda he’ll do it if he wants to do it but he’s learning a lot,” she said as she referenced her nine-month-old Great Dane, Angus.

The duo split up their run over multiple days and wrapped up the race at Sunderbruch Park.

“This is the third day. We did a couple miles the first day it was a little hot so I didn’t wanna, you know, overheat him. Yesterday we got three miles in at Credit Island and today we finished it out,” she said

Samuels said she hopes the virtual BIX can be an ongoing option.

“It was really awesome. I think...I hope they keep doing it. It gives people the chance to..that wouldn’t normally do it..to be able to participate”

Virtual or not, runners made the best out of the experience.

“We might be a little slower today but we’re gonna finish. It’s hot like every other year so we’ll make our own party,” McFate said.

Next years BIX 7 is scheduled for July 24, 2021

