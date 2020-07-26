Advertisement

Runners participate in last day of BIX 7 virtual race

Dozens of BIX 7 racers were up early Saturday morning to take on this year’s virtual race.
By Talya Faggart
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of BIX 7 racers were up early Saturday morning to take on this year’s virtual race. Saturday marked the last day participants could submit their race times as many hit the pavement through downtown Davenport and surrounding areas.

For QC natives, Kelly Lyons and Lori McFate, the race is a tradition.

“This is one of the best races I think that’s out there. The participation is really something that makes this race,” Lyons said.

“Usually I bring my friends from Detroit and they’re not here because it’s virtual this year so I’m a little bit sad but we’re doing it just because,” McFate.

Lyons said the virtual experience isn’t exactly the same.

“It seems a lot harder when it’s virtual and the crowd’s not there. You know? When the crowd’s there it really pumps you up and it helps you get through. This is not an easy course you know? When you really step back and look at it it’s not,” she said.

Kelly Samuels ran the BIX before but because of the virtual race this year, she partnered up with a new friend.

“He’s a chicken. Stubborn but very bright. Kinda he’ll do it if he wants to do it but he’s learning a lot,” she said as she referenced her nine-month-old Great Dane, Angus.

The duo split up their run over multiple days and wrapped up the race at Sunderbruch Park.

“This is the third day. We did a couple miles the first day it was a little hot so I didn’t wanna, you know, overheat him. Yesterday we got three miles in at Credit Island and today we finished it out,” she said

Samuels said she hopes the virtual BIX can be an ongoing option.

“It was really awesome. I think...I hope they keep doing it. It gives people the chance to..that wouldn’t normally do it..to be able to participate”

Virtual or not, runners made the best out of the experience.

“We might be a little slower today but we’re gonna finish. It’s hot like every other year so we’ll make our own party,” McFate said.

Next years BIX 7 is scheduled for July 24, 2021

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 668 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois officials report 1,426 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Village of Hampton issues boil order for residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Local

Village of Hampton issues boil order for residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
The boil order is in effect until further notice.

Latest News

Local

UPDATE: Missing LeClaire teen found safe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
The LeClaire Police Department said a missing teen has been found safe.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County reports 9 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Nine new coronavirus cases have been reported in Rock Island County, the health department said Saturday.

News

Iowa officials report 668 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 668 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths between 10:30 A.M. Friday and 10:30 A.M. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website. That’s over 200 more cases and one more death than were reported in the previous 24 hours.

News

BEST OF THE BIX: Part 5

Updated: 10 hours ago
While the Quad City Times BIX 7 race didn’t gather thousands of people in one place like in decades past, many had fun still running the race and partaking in the fun and memorable tradition virtually.

News

BEST OF THE BIX: Part 4

Updated: 10 hours ago
In part 4 we look at how the BIX expanded into events like the Jr. BIX, the Quick BIX, and the Brady Street Sprints! Plus, we'll hear from two-time champion Bill Rodgers on how his race went this year.

News

BEST OF THE BIX: Part 3

Updated: 10 hours ago
In part 3 we take a trip back to the Best BIX races we've seen, including 1998's which was the fastest BIX in the books! In 1989 the BIX had to change route due to flooding, and in 2016 one runner was slapped during the race!