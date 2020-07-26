Search continues for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell is ongoing, passing the two week mark on Friday.

Terrell has been missing since the early morning hours on July 10. Police said she was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and white or pink flip flops.

On Friday, the FBI Omaha announced it is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to finding Terrell or leads to the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance, the Davenport Police Department confirmed.

The reward is separate from a $3,500 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, the department said in the release.

Upon learning of Terrell’s disappearance, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the department immediately entered her into the National Crime Information Center database, and contacted the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, among other agencies.

Kristi Johnson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Omaha division, explained the involvement of the FBI in Terrell’s case in an interview with TV6 on Tuesday.

“The tools that the FBI brings to the table involve something called our Cellular Analysis Survey Team, which is the phone analysis and looking at all of the phone records and the location information,” said Johnson. “We also bring to the table something called the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, which is a team of 12 agents that come on scene and are here in town working day in and day out to identify any additional evidence that we need to try to bring the case to a successful conclusion,” she explained.

Johnson said, “We have an Evidence Response Team out of Omaha that came here to assist, and that will continue on throughout the course of the investigation if needed.” She said the team of specially trained technicians is made up of analysts and professional staff members, “We’ve got the best team we can have.”

TV6 also spoke with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

John Bischoff, Vice President of the Missing Children Division of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said, “First and foremost we assist in getting the image out into the community because that’s key having the child’s image out into the eyes of the community so they know this child has been missing and we need the public’s support in looking for this child. I know Iowa’s been amazing with this. They’ve had amazing turnouts with volunteers.”

“We also have field resources,” said Bischoff, “we have a cadre of support. They’re retired police officers who have had a lifetime of experience in working missing child cases and just because they’ve hit the point of retirement they don’t lose that skill set. They come and do contract work for us and we train them. We deploy them to the scene of which was one of the early resources that was accepted on day one of this missing child incident.”

Earlier in the week, Davenport police addressed the public about the ongoing investigation. Sikorski said, “At this time, we continue to focus our resources on the investigation to pursue the leads that have been developed and are evaluating the tips provided to us by the community.”

“We all want to find her alive and that is what our intent is with the investigation,” said Sikorski.

On July 15, Davenport police named Henry Dinkins as a person of interest related to this case. Police have released pictures of his vehicles and ask anyone who has information about his whereabouts contact Davenport Police.

According to police, Dinkins is known to have previous connections to the Camanche and Clinton areas. Vehicles associated with Dinkins include a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980′s Kings Highway motor home. All of these vehicles are currently being impounded and in the possession of investigators, Sikorski said.

Dinkins remains in custody on a sex offender registry violation, a Class D felony. He was arrested on July 10 on the registration violation charges, hours after Terrell was reportedly last seen.

Dinkins has not been arrested or charged in Terrell’s case, but police said he “may have information that could assist the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.

“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the time frame of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.,” he said. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins’ whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that time frame.”

As investigators have continued their search for Terrell, over the past two weeks, businesses and volunteers have offered resources and assistance.

Terrell’s mother, Aishia Lankford told TV6 around 9:13 p.m. on Thursday July 9, Breasia texted “‘Good night, mommy. I love you.‘”

“And I had texted her back and I told her ‘good night, I love you too,’” Lankford said.

During a search on July 11, Lankford told TV6, “I’m so blessed to have such an amazing community, especially with everything going on right now.”

There have been no arrests or charges announced in the disappearance of Terrell.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

A missing person advisory issued by the FBI said, “If you have any information concerning this individual, please contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You may also contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125. Tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.”

