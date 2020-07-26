Advertisement

Some Summer Sizzle for your Sunday

Relief on the way overnight
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM for Extreme Heat & Humidity***

If you step outside Sunday, it’s feeling like the south out there! Heat index values will still be near 100 degrees through the early evening while temperatures sit in the upper 80s/low 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 7 PM. Alas, relief is on the way! Later tonight a cold front is going to move through and bring with it chances for showers and storm. Most of the viewing area is under a marginal risk for severe weather, so a few of these storms could produce damaging winds and bring heavy rain. Rain chances will stay into early Monday afternoon. By the evening clearer skies will prevail, and you can enjoy the time outdoors again! With the cold front bringing in drier air, dew points will drop to the low 60s by Monday afternoon. That will help make it feel like the low 80s when we see temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 74°. Wind: W 0-10 mph.

MONDAY: Showers/storms possible through early afternoon, then clearing. High: 83°. Wind: NW 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers/storms. Low: 67°. Wind: SE 0-10 mph.

