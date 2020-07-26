Advertisement

Sunday is National Parents’ Day

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunday, July 26 is National Parents’ Day. President Clinton signed a resolution creating the commemorative day in 1994. Now, each year, the fourth Sunday in July recognizes the role of parents in rearing children.

But, it doesn’t take an act of Congress to celebrate the day. Children young or old can mark parents’ day by simply honoring those who raised them.

Submit pictures of your parents by clicking here to be featured in our newscasts!

Open air market to support Black-owned businesses

The QC Empowerment Network is hosting an open air market from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Freight House Farmer’s Market on River Drive in Davenport to help support black-owned businesses.

Free backpack giveaway in Moline

It’s at the Verizon store in Moline at 5200 Avenue of the Cities from 1 to 4 P.M.

86-year-old Bix 7 runner describes the 2020 virtual Bix race

Protesters gather at Leclaire City Hall

Protesters gathered for the "Peaceful Protest Against Racism" event

Iowa officials report 668 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Illinois officials report 1,426 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Village of Hampton issues boil order for residents

Iowa officials report 668 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 668 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths between 10:30 A.M. Friday and 10:30 A.M. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website. That’s over 200 more cases and one more death than were reported in the previous 24 hours.

BEST OF THE BIX: Part 5

BEST OF THE BIX: Part 4

