Sunday is National Parents’ Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunday, July 26 is National Parents’ Day. President Clinton signed a resolution creating the commemorative day in 1994. Now, each year, the fourth Sunday in July recognizes the role of parents in rearing children.

But, it doesn’t take an act of Congress to celebrate the day. Children young or old can mark parents’ day by simply honoring those who raised them.

