Adoptable 4-Legged Friends
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
This week, "Rose" is in the spotlight because she deserves a forever home! What a sweetie!
Ryan Willie from the Humane Society of Scott County featured “Rose”, an 8-year-old Pitt Bull/Beagle mix that has been at the shelter for about a year. She is too sweet not to yet have a forever home!
Check out her story during the interview and spread the word about these homeless animals that deserve to be pet family members.
CONTACT:
Humane Society of Scott County / 2802 West Central Park Avenue / Davenport, Iowa / 563.388.6655 /
