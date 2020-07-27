Adoptable 4-Legged Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This week, "Rose" is in the spotlight because she deserves a forever home! What a sweetie!

Ryan Willie from the Humane Society of Scott County featured “Rose”, an 8-year-old Pitt Bull/Beagle mix that has been at the shelter for about a year. She is too sweet not to yet have a forever home!

Check out her story during the interview and spread the word about these homeless animals that deserve to be pet family members.

CONTACT:

Humane Society of Scott County / 2802 West Central Park Avenue / Davenport, Iowa / 563.388.6655 /

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT: Our closure to families being able to come in and visit our pets and adjusting to doing online... Posted by Humane Society of Scott County on Friday, July 17, 2020

