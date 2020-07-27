Advertisement

AM Showers/PM Sunshine

Relief on the way
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front will work it’s way through the area this morning.  Once the front moves past your area, rain chances will diminish and north winds will usher in cooler and more comfortable conditions.  Quiet weather is on tap for much of this weekend with temps average at or slightly below normal in the mid to low 80s.  While a rain chance or two can’t be ruled out, most of the week will be dry and pleasant.  Sunshine will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid to low 80s.

TODAY: AM Showers/PM Sun.  High: 85°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 65°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 85°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Rain overnight in the area

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Rain overnight in the area

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Strong storms possible tonight, relief by Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
A night of rain is here with relief on the way after.

Forecast

Some Summer Sizzle for your Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Some Summer Sizzle for your Sunday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY for heat and humidity

Updated: 20 hours ago
***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM for Extreme Heat & Humidity*** Expect more heat and humidity across the region, with highs reaching the upper 80’s to lower 90’s, The increased humidity will push the heat index to 100° to 110°+. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 7 PM. Look for a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon.

Forecast

Hot through the weekend

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
It's going to be hot through the rest of Sunday before a cold front arrives.

Forecast

A Hot & Steamy Weekend Ahead

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

A Hot & Steamy Weekend Ahead

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
FIRST ALERT DAY for heat and humidity. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs near the 90 degree mark. Humidity will make it feel like 95° to near 100° this afternoon.