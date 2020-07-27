AM Showers/PM Sunshine

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front will work it’s way through the area this morning. Once the front moves past your area, rain chances will diminish and north winds will usher in cooler and more comfortable conditions. Quiet weather is on tap for much of this weekend with temps average at or slightly below normal in the mid to low 80s. While a rain chance or two can’t be ruled out, most of the week will be dry and pleasant. Sunshine will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid to low 80s.

TODAY: AM Showers/PM Sun. High: 85°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 65°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 85°.

