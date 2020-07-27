Advertisement

CCIW, Augustana postpones Fall Competition

The conference includes Augustana College and other schools across Illinois and Wisconsin
Schafer, a 2001 Augie graduate, is returning to Rock Island to take over the program from his former coach, Grey Giovanine.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - In a press release by the CCIW Monday, which includes Augustana College, the CCIW Council of Presidents unanimously voted to postpone all fall conference competitions and championships due to COVID-19.

In their press release, the CCIW Council of Presidents has “charged the conference staff with exploring competition opportunities for cross country, football, soccer and volleyball in the spring.” The conference also adds that no decision on winter sports has been made yet.

The postponement affects member schools Augustana College, Carroll, Carthage, Elmhurst, Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin, North Central, North Park, and Wheaton. Fall sports include football, cross country, soccer, and volleyball.

This decision comes as conferences from NAIA level to NCAA Division II have announced to not hold Football this fall. No Division I schools have canceled Fall Football outright but the Big Ten and the PAC 12 will not be holding any non-conference games this fall.

