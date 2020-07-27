Advertisement

Congressman says he wants answers about Iowa plant outbreak

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack says he’s “deeply concerned” about a report showing that the first known coronavirus outbreak at an Iowa meatpacking plant was far more severe than the state publicly acknowledged.
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack says he’s “deeply concerned” about a report showing that the first known coronavirus outbreak at an Iowa meatpacking plant was far more severe than the state publicly acknowledged.(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack says he’s “deeply concerned” about a report showing that the first known coronavirus outbreak at an Iowa meatpacking plant was far more severe than the state publicly acknowledged.

Loebsack wrote a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds requesting information about the state’s response to the outbreak at the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Columbus Junction.

The letter came two days after The Associated Press reported on documents showing Tyson officials told safety inspectors on April 30 that 522 employees were known to be infected.

A dozen were hospitalized and two died. But at a May 5 news conference, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that only 221 workers at the plant had tested positive.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tracking the Curve 7/27

Updated: 1 hour ago
TV6 continues to track the curve of new confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.

KWQC

Scattered Showers This Morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Showers this morning.

Iowa News

Governor’s office lifts cap on virus testing at Dubuque site

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has lifted a cap on the number of COVID-19 tests a Dubuque clinic will be able to perform.

News

Father starts walk from Kansas to Wisconsin to get justice for son

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Davenport’s ‘truck-eating bridge’ takes another

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The railroad bridge over Brady St. in Davenport was hit by another truck on Sunday.

News

Davenport's 'truck-eating bridge' takes another

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Local

Locals find ways to beat heat

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
From splashbads to fishing, there were many ways to avoid this weekend's heat

News

Search continues for Breasia Terrell weeks after her disappearance

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Iowa officials report 388 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois health officials report 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.