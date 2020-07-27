Davenport police investigating 3 weekend shots fired incidents

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating three shots fired incidents that happened over the weekend.

Here is what police told TV6:

Saturday, July 25

A call came in at approximately 8:26 p.m. Police say they located fired cartridge cases near the intersection of 17th and Myrtle Street. A house located at 1100 W 15th Street was damaged as a result of gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Sunday, July 26

A call came in at approximately 4:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of West 6th Street. Officers say they canvassed the area and found two buildings and three parked cars were damaged by gunfire. Fired cartridge cases were also located on scene. No injuries were reported. Police say preliminary information describes a suspect’s vehicle as a white Ford Escape.

Sunday, July 26

A call came in at approximately 5:48 p.m. in the area of 13th and Warren Street. Officers say they canvassed the area, found one house damaged by gunfire and fired cartridge cases on scene. No injuries were reported. Police say preliminary information describes the suspect’s vehicle as a black SUV.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

