Advertisement

Davenport police investigating 3 weekend shots fired incidents

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating three shots fired incidents that happened over the weekend.

Here is what police told TV6:

Saturday, July 25

A call came in at approximately 8:26 p.m. Police say they located fired cartridge cases near the intersection of 17th and Myrtle Street. A house located at 1100 W 15th Street was damaged as a result of gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Sunday, July 26

A call came in at approximately 4:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of West 6th Street. Officers say they canvassed the area and found two buildings and three parked cars were damaged by gunfire. Fired cartridge cases were also located on scene. No injuries were reported. Police say preliminary information describes a suspect’s vehicle as a white Ford Escape.

Sunday, July 26

A call came in at approximately 5:48 p.m. in the area of 13th and Warren Street. Officers say they canvassed the area, found one house damaged by gunfire and fired cartridge cases on scene. No injuries were reported. Police say preliminary information describes the suspect’s vehicle as a black SUV.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

Scattered Showers This Morning

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Showers this morning.

News

Muscatine police chase suspected police impersonator, charges pending

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
MUSCOM received a call on Friday from a driver who believed he was being followed by a police impersonator.

News

Midday Medical: Watchman implant

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Mark Kovach with Cardiovascular Medicine explains how the procedure through UnityPoint Health - Trinity can prevent dangerous implants.

News

Iowa Medical Society, healthcare organizations ask for statewide public mask order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The organizations referenced University of Iowa research about widespread use of masks.

Latest News

Local

Midwest Conference suspends conference competition in athletics through Dec. 31

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The 10 member institutions of the Midwest Conference announced Monday that league competition will be suspended through Dec. 31.

News

Iowa man killed in motorcycle crash early Sunday in Galena

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An Iowa man was killed Sunday in an early morning motorcycle crash in Galena.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say the county has a total of 1,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Education

Special election set for Sept. 8 on Camanche School District bond issue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Voters in the Camanche Community School District will have an opportunity to vote on a $13.435 million bond issue for improvements to the elementary school and high school on Sept. 8.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,231 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,231 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

Local

Officials report failure of Knox County 911 system

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Galesburg officials on Monday said there has been a failure of the Knox County 911 system.