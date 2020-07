DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the second time in a week, the Brady St. railroad bridge in Davenport was hit by a truck.

The cab of a truck got wedged under the bridge on Sunday at 8:08 p.m.

As a reminder, the clearance of the bridge is 11 feet, eight inches.

A similar incident happened on Tuesday. Nobody was injured in either incident.

